Transcript for Celebrating the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush

You can see George is in Washington, D.C. At the national cathedral as we celebrate the life of former president George H.W. Bush. It's going to be a special morning, George. It certainly is, robin. Here at the national cathedral, which president bush himself called the symbol of our national sit wall life. A national day of mourning and official Washington is closed and the service will be held in what was essentially president bush's home parish. He lived right down the street when he was vice president. His children went to school her. One of his grandchildren baptized here and today the funeral for the former president right here in the national cathedral. At this hour the president's casket still lying in state in the capitol rotunda. People waiting hours overnight to come pay their respects and you could look at those lines. We now know 42,000 people came to visit the president. And, of course, many members of the bush family are in Washington for the service. Former president George W. Bush and his wife Laura staying in the Blair house. Where they were met by president trump and Melania trump. I'm here with Jon Karl. They'll make that journey up the road, up Massachusetts avenue right here to the cathedral today. We witness a piece of history today and a rare moment of unity in our deeply divided country as all of the living presidents will come together right here at the national cathedral to celebrate the life, the remarkable life of George Herbert walker bush. Overnight a surprise visit by former president George W. Bush and first lady Laura bush to the capitol rotunda. Greeting some of the thousands, old and young, who have come to say good-bye to his father. Earlier the former president and first lady welcomed the current president and first lady at Blair house, where the bush family has been staying across the street from the white house. The tensions and resentments of the bush/trump relationship have been put aside for the occasion. Laura bush with lots of family in tow visited the white house earlier posting photos of the visit on Instagram. One with the bushes in front of a portrait of the 41st president draped in black. In another, the former first lady posed with some of the white house resident staff who she calls her old friends. The tributes poured in throughout the day Tuesday. This unforgettable moment, former senator Bob Dole, 95 years old and like bush a hero of World War II helped to his feet for one lhasa lawsuit to his former political rival and fellow member of the greatest generation. Former CIA chiefs gathered to honor the one-time CIA director as did some of the former military brass from the first gulf war. Sports icons too, Peyton manning and Phil Mickelson and president bush's service dog, sully. Outside among those paying tribute some longing for what the elder bush called a Kinder, gentler politics. He was a wonderful guy. One of a kind and he'll be greatly missed. Reporter: At today's service all of the living presidents and first ladies and many of the healeders who interacted with George Bush on the world stage from lech walesa who helped bring down communism in eastern Europe to prince Charles. They will hear the eulogy of another president bush remembering his father. And after today's service, George H.W. Bush will make one last journey aboard the plane that is air force one, George, to fly to Houston for one more service and then ultimately to be buried beside Barbara Bush. We've seen such good coordination between the bush family and the trump white house. They've been very serious about it. None of the drama that we've seen over the years and all eyes on one robach here where you'll see the presidents together, the Obamas seated next to the trumps. And the Clintons and Carters as well. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.