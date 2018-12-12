Charges dismissed for mom who had baby ripped away during arrest

More
Jazmine Headley told reporters, "I'm just happy to be reunited with my son."
1:04 | 12/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charges dismissed for mom who had baby ripped away during arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59776042,"title":"Charges dismissed for mom who had baby ripped away during arrest","duration":"1:04","description":"Jazmine Headley told reporters, \"I'm just happy to be reunited with my son.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/charges-dismissed-mom-baby-ripped-arrest-59776042","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.