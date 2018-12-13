Christmas market terror suspect may be in Germany: Police

The manhunt continues for the 29-year-old suspect who police believe escaped the scene in a cab after a deadly terror attack at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France.
1:06 | 12/13/18

Transcript for Christmas market terror suspect may be in Germany: Police
And the last now O that international mnt that I un wayor the gunman behind thatdly terror attack at a stt France. Police are searching for this 29-year-old believed to have escad thecene in a ca Ian Pannell is at the market in franceith the lates and, Ian, CI think the gunman may be in Germany? Reporter: Hat'srigh robin. Go morning. Unconfirmed reports innc media suggesting there is an eration uer way I Germany, no further D that at the moment. Also, we just heard one oth pe has died as a result O inju susined in that attack Sha means three people are dead, is gravely ill, others are receive treatment. And as Y Saye're getting more detail on the alleged attack Cherif ekatt. Know he was born and raise in franceadicalized in prison and like S other incidents 've it'sot about insiomutf homegrown terrorism and that makes it much hard story detect and to pre. Michae Ariefinitely makes it a lot harder thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

