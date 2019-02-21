Transcript for Coaches accused of shaming high school cheerleaders

the "Gma" cover story. Outrage growing over high school ceremony where coaches are accused of shaming their own cheerleaders and Amy is back with that. The aclu sent a letter to the school district in Wisconsin saying the awards abilitied to harassment. We ear -- Reporter: They are the reigning state champions and this was meant to be a celebration for their cheerleading squad. Her butt. Everybody loves her butt. Reporter: The aclu is threaten sending a scathing letter to a Wisconsin school district saying what you're watch something a humiliating exercise in body shaming. I was shocked. I was angry. Reporter: After a year long investigation, they're under fire for allegations saying its coaches engaged in sexual harassment, sex discrimination and body shaming byg out gag awards to their squat for their large breast, big butts and slender fingers. We love her butt. Everybody loves her butt. There are girls as young as 14 on that cheerleading squad. The most troubling thing we heard from a cheerleader was that nobody had brought this forward after I happened in March 2018 as far as the girls go because it was Normal. Reporter: According to the aclu parents who ask to be anonymous and other coach alerted the principal who investigated. The aclu says months following the ceremony the school district's human resources director sent pat utak a letter asking for her resignation. She is currently coaching the squad. In a statement the school district says a clear expectation has been set that awards of this nature are not acceptable and not to be given at Tremper banquets going forward.e aclu wants the coaches involved disciplined and for them to attend mandatory sexual harassment training. If not they threaten to call F legal action. They call for disciplines against staff involved in those cheer awards who did not take corrective action and all mandatory tri and health yeah be, a fair ask in a situation. It's kind of draw joping that's still going on. Incredible. Crazy. Thank you for bringing that to us.

