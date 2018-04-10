Transcript for Coaches, parents throw punches at youth football game

We're back with that brawl on the football field. Parents and coaches caught on camera throwing punches. Amy is here with more and we see this in front of the children. It's so hard to watch and one parent actually said some kids were crying watching this all happen. These are adults. They're supposed to be looking up to and sadly this is not the first time this has happened at a youth sporting event. The postgame handshake is supposed to Keach good sportsmanship but these coaches from two rival pee wee football teams did the opposite throwing punches in a wild on-field fight in Virginia. Watch as this man shoved from behind igniting a wild string of haymakers. One man grabbed by the neck and thrown to the ground all as children as young as 9 years old stand by. Unfortunately, I think the heat of the battle, if that's what you want to call it, just kind of got the best of a few on each side. Reporter: Khris Davis was one of the coaches trying to break up the fight. He says it all started from a simple misunderstanding about substitute players. I would say a majority on both sides were really trying to defuse the situation and, you know, tempers got the best of just a couple people and I think all those parties involved regret that at this point. Reporter: It's a scene that's become all too common. Hey, hey. Reporter: Over the summer parents and coaches from two softball teams threw down in an all-out brawl. In Florida, these two coaches decided to turn this little league field into a boxing ring. And this parent at a wrestling match even shoved a child onto the mat. Adults behaving badly has become such a problem that one youth sports referee in Oklahoma is taking action. Brian Barlow offering $100 for videos that show parents acting foul on the sidelines, Barlow them posts them to Facebook. You are horrible. You are horrible. The children are watching. The children are sponges. The children are becoming what they see and we have to reverse this trend. We have to. Amen. According to police no one was seriously hurt in this latest incident. No charges will be filed but it's important to remember everybody has a cell phone camera and public shaming might be just as effective as charges. It is a game and they are kids. It's crazy. Heat of the battle? There was no battle. In a pee wee football game. It was good to see how many were trying to stop -- were stepping in and trying to stop it. Not all were involved. Hopefully the threat of being outed for acting badly will maybe perhaps make dulls act better. One can hope. We have that incredible

