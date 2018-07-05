College students pushed offstage at graduation

More
The University of Florida issued an apology after a faculty member pushed minority students offstage when they broke out in celebratory dances at graduation.
2:10 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College students pushed offstage at graduation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54982974,"title":"College students pushed offstage at graduation","duration":"2:10","description":"The University of Florida issued an apology after a faculty member pushed minority students offstage when they broke out in celebratory dances at graduation.","url":"/GMA/News/video/college-students-pushed-offstage-graduation-54982974","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.