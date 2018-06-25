Transcript for Congress struggles to pass immigration bill

It's taken it is now are chief legal analyst. Again there was the store that presents tweet you know it's drawing a lot of fire but I think a lot of fuel may not realize Italy Lawrence do have constitutional rights they have. Limited rights when it comes to everything beyond due process and then even on due process they have less due process rights then do you read regular American citizens meaning you can have an expedited hearing four and immigrant in the way that you couldn't four a a citizen. So that they they do have rights but the courts have watered them down quite a bit particularly in the due process area and particularly in the in the immigration redwood. In the law there may be some ways to speed up. I sending immigrants out even without the full formal hearing as are some get via. Let's talk about executive order as well. As John just indicator repair lot of questions about whether this order which his family should be kept for more than twenty days can survive the courts as early as this week. It's writes is this justice enormous tension between the zero tolerance policy which basically says. We are not going to allow anyone in the and we're not put a release them and that's to keep the release part when you talk about release though. It supervised release wrecked the question is for example. Should you be allowing people who are waiting for hear it. To have an ankle monitor or to have bonds these are questions that are constantly being grappled with in this country. And at this point the administration peace seems to be saying we're not gonna do any of that we're gonna prosecute them we're gonna hold them we're not gonna release them in any way until their hearing judge who said kids can't be kept from more than twelve so that is a separate rule when it comes to kids she can't hold them for twenty days they're specific kinds of facilities that they can be allowed to be in or not be and and when you start saying the families are going to be together is of course they should then the question is how do we adhere to all these specific rules for children. So it is the real quandary that the administration is in right humans might.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.