Transcript for Dancing FBI agent charged with 2nd-degree assault

From the wildfires to new trouble for that dancing FBI agent whose gun went off at a Colorado bar after a backflip, you can see there. 29-year-old chase bishop turned himself in to police and has been charged with second degree assault. ABC's Clayton Sandell has the latest in Denver. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. Bishop is scheduled for his court appearance in Denver already facing that one assault charge but prosecutors warn more could be coming. This morning, the FBI agent whose dance moves went viral for all the wrong reasons turning himself in. 29-year-old chase bishop surrendering to police Tuesday charged with one count of assault in the second degree. The June 2nd incident all caught on camera showing bishop off duty at the time doing a backflip at this Denver bar when his gun falls to the dance floor. He bends down to pick it up accidentally firing a single shot. Hitting 24-year-old Tom rennington in the leg. I heard a loud bang and I thought, oh, some idiot set off a firecracker. All of a sudden my -- from the knee down became completely red and that's when it clicked in my head, oh, I've been shot. Party shot in the leg. I don't blame the guy. I don't want to ruin his life. I just want a private phone call from this guy. Reporter: This morning the FBI isn't commenting on the charges but has said bishop will be held accountable. The district attorney says the agent and decorated former army captain may be facing more charges, once lab tests are back that will show if or how much bishop had been drinking. Now, I did speak with bishop's attorney last night. He said this whole thing has been devastating both for bishop and the man who was shot. Bishop has not yet entered a plea. Robin. I would say primarily for the man that was shot. All right, Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.