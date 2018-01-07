-
Now Playing: US bars employee travel to Mexican town after explosion on ferry boat
-
Now Playing: 6 are rescued when fishing boat bursts into flames
-
Now Playing: Drake's new album "Scorpion" shattered single-day records
-
Now Playing: LeBron James lands in LA as speculation reaches fever
-
Now Playing: A toddler fell 12 feet down an air vent in his own home
-
Now Playing: Mom says kindergarten teacher bullied 5-year-old
-
Now Playing: Elite runners inspire on and off the track
-
Now Playing: Trump is not backing down from his tough stance on migrants at the border
-
Now Playing: 1 dead in Bahamas boat explosion
-
Now Playing: Massive crowds march against Trump administration's immigration policy
-
Now Playing: Dangerous heat wave hitting millions of people
-
Now Playing: 9 injured in apartment complex stabbing
-
Now Playing: Summer scorcher as dangerous heat wave continues
-
Now Playing: Vigils in Annapolis for victims of newspaper shooting
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee list narrowed to 5, Trump says
-
Now Playing: Race against time in desperate search for missing soccer team
-
Now Playing: Neighborly dispute pays off for young lawn-mowing entrepreneur
-
Now Playing: Video of police tasing unarmed man in broad daylight sparks outrage
-
Now Playing: Deaf puppy rescued after 32 hours trapped underground
-
Now Playing: How to keep your kids busy during the long summer vacation