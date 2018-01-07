Transcript for 1 dead in Bahamas boat explosion

And now we're gonna go to that deadly boat explosion in the Bahamas you can see the flames and thick black smoke coming off the boat as people on a nearby boat attempt to rescue injured passengers. ABC's aerial rash F joins us with more. Good morning Diane panic and chaos on board that boat as passengers desperately tried to escape the flames a deadly nightmare impaired ice. Overnight this tour boat with twelve passengers on board exploding off the coast of eggs Duma in the Bahamas. The blast killing one and injuring nine others. I'll have watched as the thick black smoke billows into the air yeah. The blaze engulfing what was supposed to be a scenic tour sparking panic on board and nearby yeah. People waiting out to help passengers cooling this person from the flames to safety. This man bleeding and screaming for help and others fearing the tour boat might explode again. Ten Americans onboard the tour boat cute native to the Bahamas for of the injured airlifted by the US Coast Guard to a hospital. All that's left of the boat. A charred skeleton. That's bad. As you heard there the US Coast Guard assisted in meta backing for Americans to Florida the cause of that explosion though it's still under investigation just terrifying images there amazing and people on summer breaks and stuff is while watching these images commented we're examination absolutely all right burial thanks so much.

