-
Now Playing: Multiple victims injured in shooting near Chicago hospital, police say
-
Now Playing: Shots fired inside and outside Mercy hospital in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts opens first recreational pot stores
-
Now Playing: Man sentenced after killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
-
Now Playing: Actress files for restraining order against Michael Avenatti
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump allegedly sent White House emails from personal account: Report
-
Now Playing: 4 dead, including cop and hospital workers after shooting in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Busiest Thanksgiving travel expected in over a decade
-
Now Playing: Historic cold forecast for Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: A Christmas-themed amusement park exists
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Mariah Carey asks Michael Strahan to join her on tour
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks gets emotional while dishing on his new song 'Stronger Than Me'
-
Now Playing: Youngest 'MasterChef Junior' champion ever takes on 'GMA Day' Turkey Day challenge
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan gives football 101 course to 'GMA Day' audience
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks stopped by to serenade the 'GMA Day' hosts
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' breaks down everything you need to know this afternoon
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey talks 15th studio album and 'Glitter' reaching No. 1
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey gives a special live performance of 'With You' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks dishes on his career and surprising post-awards show tradition
-
Now Playing: Taron Egerton dishes on 'Robin Hood' live on 'GMA'