Transcript for Former prosecutors lash out at Trump

the battle between president trump and house Democrats is escalating by the day with threats of lawsuits over trump's taxes, a contempt citation for the attorney general as more than 500 former federal prosecutors from both parties say Robert Mueller's evidence justify charges of obstruction of justice. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracking it all. You have Democrat, Republicans and career civil servants reaching that conclusion. Reporter: This is a pretty harsh rebuttal. For more than 550 former prosecutors from Republican and democratic administrations saying president trump would have been targeted for multiple counts of obstruction of justice were it not for the fact that he was president and the guidelines precluding prosecution of a sitting president. The attorney general found there was no sufficient evidence to establish that the president committed a crime but these former federal prosecutors say if you look at the just the facts, to say there's not evidence runs counter to our logic and experience. And the attorney general William Barr now saying he has no objection to having Mueller testify but he's facing that possible contempt vote because he's withholding marts of underlying evidence of Mueller's report. George, there will be one last-ditch attempt to try to find some common ground. Overnight the justice department said they will finally agree to send staffers to sit down with judiciary committee staff but unless they're willing to turn over the full unredacted report and underlying evidence, the judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler says he plans to move ahead with plans to hold the attorney general in contempt of congress but, George, even that is not likely to get Democrats the answers they are demanding any sooner but likely to spark a lengthy court battle. No room for negotiation over president trump's taxes. The treasury secretary says absolutely he is not going to turn them over. That means this is definitely going to court. Reporter: The treasury secretary the Democrats were lacking a legitimate purposes and the chairman says he's consulting with counsel but almost certainly this too is headed to court. The law giving him that right seems pretty clear. Nafks very much.

