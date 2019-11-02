Transcript for More Democratic candidates announce for 2020

city, former Texas congressman Beto O'rourke. Two new Democrats got in the race over the weekend. Minnesota senator Amy klobuchar braved the cold and snow on Sunday. Elizabeth Warren had her official launch on Saturday. Terry Moran is with us. The president didn't stop his attack on warn Saturday. Reporter: No, he did not. We have a long way to go now. Senator Elizabeth Warren making her announcement in the old mill town of Lawrence. Promising big structural change on behalf of the middle class. She went after psident trump and his administration, calling it the most corrupt in living history. So, of course, given their feud, that required a response from the president, apparently. He tweeted will she run as our first native American candidate. Or this is not playing so well anymore.see you on the trail Liz. And some people saying that all trail, all caps, the trail of tears. Theble relocation of thousands of American Indians. It wasn't that subtle there. Meantime, senator klobuchar. Another woman. Another Democrat. Offering a contrast to senator Warren. She does. She's now the fifth woman in the race. She's won three big blowout races in Minnesota and taken a lot of farm counties and other strong holds. She's a moderate. A pragmatic person in the senate. That required a tweeted response from the president. He came after her. He said Amy klobuchar announced she's running for president tighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice, freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By tend of her speech, she looked like a snowman. The president does this a lot. Confuses weather with climate. And points to place where it is snowing at the there's no global chimt change. That is not evidence, as scientists will tell you. Thank you, Terry. We'll get a response from senator klobuchar in our next hour. Now to the dangerous storms that are coast to coast.

