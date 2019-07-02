Transcript for Details emerge about plane crash that killed 5

Now to new details about that deadly plane crash in California where a small plane slammed into a home. We're now learning the identity of the victims and more about the pilot's mysterious past. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is at the crash site this morning with the latest. Od morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning. The NTSB tells me that it has gathered plane parts from all over this neighborhood. It's brought them to warehouse in Phoenix where it's begun to reconstruct the crash. Now, the only part of the plane they couldn't get to was the wing which slammed into that house behind me. The resulting fireball was so intense the house had to be condemned and it took days to identify the victims. This woman we know the identities of the family members killed when that plane crashed into the southern California home. Like millions of others this past Sunday, 85-year-old Roy Lee Anderson and his wife, 68-year-old dahlia Leber Anderson hosted a party and their daughter Stacie Leber and son Donald Elliott. That pla broke apart and exploded raining fiery debris on the neighborhood an killing the four family members, two others badly hurt. Found in the wreckage of that Cessna seen breaking up and exploding on so many cameras Toni pass -- Tony pastini. He is a retired Chicago police officer. Reporter: Only now the Orange county sheriff's office and Chicago police say pastini was never on the force. They say he carried a fake retirement card and a badge from a real cop that has been missing since 1978. However, the NTSB telling ABC news there is no evidence this crash was intentional. Now, George, we've done more digging on pastini. He told folks he was a marine. He that's not true. He said he flu prisoners for the state of California. Also not true and pending registration was to a nonexistent company owned by a relative. An amazing rescue in Turkey.

