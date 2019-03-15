New details of final moments of deadly Ethiopian Airlines flight

The New York Times reports that controllers saw the Boeing 737 Max-8 tilting up and down and "moving unusually fast."
2:34 | 03/15/19

New details of final moments of deadly Ethiopian Airlines flight

