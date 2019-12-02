Transcript for Difficult commuter conditions along East Coast

A commuter nightmare is shaping up for the morning rush. ABC's Eva pilgrim is on the road in Philadelphia. Eva, how are conditions out there right now? Reporter: Good morning, Amy. We're here alohe schuylkill and this is the worst time to have this kind of weather. This morning commute, it's a mix so it's ice, it's snow, it'sel rain, all coming down and the fear is that it will freeze as these cars -- there's a speed limit that's been lowered in this area. It's gone to 45 on the interstates, 35 on the they've actually banned empty trailers that are pulled behind cars on these interstates as well as rvs and motorcycles. Anything they can do to slow it down a bit and keep cars from sliding across the roads in case these roads freeze, Michael. You be safe out there. Thank you so much, Eva. Back to ginger with more on the timing and track of the storm. What you got? It's critical for everyone to realize that the culprit in this storm is a warm front. We're warm because it's going to warm up. Even if you get snow O ice it will turn to rain for a lot of people. You're looking at Philadelphia where she was and you can see Eva has that kind of rain -- places outside of the city likely seeing freezing rain but by 5:00 P.M. Snow in New York City change to ice throughout the day and by 5:00 you could see a changeover to rain. Boston at 5:00 is in the snow but rain after midnight. Keep that in mind even if you get the icy stuff rain will come in behind it, George. Thanks. We move to that breaking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.