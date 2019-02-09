Transcript for How the East Coast is preparing for Dorian

The entire eastern seaboard bracing for impact. Rob Marciano in cocoa beach, Florida. Good morning, rob. Good morning, George. With the eye of that catastrophic cat 5 so close to the Florida coastline it has been an unserving holiday weekend to say the least. People preparing their home, families, businesses. You can see from our live drone shot howulnerable this coastline is to a potentially category 4 storm surrounded by water. For areas like in that have been ordered to evacuate today is the day to get out. Overnight new images showcasing the storm's strength. The overflowing rush of water eroding this Florida roadway. The tar and sand swept into the sea. In cksonville, panicked residents preparing for the worst, customers stocking up on wood to board up their homes, cases and cases of water and trying to fill up their gas tanks. This one gas station featuring a line of cars around the block. Windows in this shopping center all boarded up. Steel plates draped over these windows. We're just trying to keep the water from getting in our houses a little bit the best we can. This is low tide. Look at this water run-up. The issue with Dorian expecting to hug this coastline is a long duration of these powerful winds that will push those waves and water against the dunes that protect the thousands of homes that line this barrier island. Over 100 trucks seen here as power companies prepare to provide hurricane aid from the hurricane Dorian fallout. Workers at this plant anticipating an increased need for assistance. We'll start working tomorrow and have about five times our standard amount of resources will be here prior to the storm. Reporter: Shelters in this community also offering to house people with special needs who can't evacuate. Providing beds, food and water as well as a place to safety house pets throughout the storm. Sunrise, obscured by the cloud canopy of Dorian. The wins will be increasing and that means the water will be pushed up and that storm surge on to the shores. Storm surge warnings posted from south palm beach to titusville including the Kennedy space center, watches go from daytona to the Georgia border. That will likely be extended. A good two-thirds of the Florida coastline, four to seven feet of storm surge. That means causeways that connect people to the mainland like the one I'm standing on could very well be underwater. Rob, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.