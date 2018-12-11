Transcript for Entire California town destroyed by Camp Fire

More on the massive camp fire in northern California. The deadliest andost destructive in state history. At least 29 people there killed and nearly 7,000 structures destroyed. The town of paradise is basically ash. Will Carr is there on the ground, has the latest for us from there. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning, robin. To understand why the death toll continues to rise, you have to understand the extent of all of this damage. You're not talking about just a block like this that has burned to the ground. You're talking about an entire city has been wiped off the man. Search crews are going through rubble for miles and they are expecting that death toll to continue to go up. I called my husband and I just said, I -- I don't think I'm going to make it out of this. It's coming in too fast. Reporter: A nurse at the local hospital hailed as a real-life hero this morning after she helped rush patients, many elderly and disabled to safety, but the fire beared down on the hospital. The whole back of the hospital, the trees were on fire. Reporter: After the patients were safe, she tried to drive down a road engulfed with flames. My car started to fill up with smoke and somebody came up behind me, hit the back of my car, pushed me off the road. I got out of my car because I knew I was going to die if I stayed in my car. The back of my pants were on fire. I couldn't breathe. The air was so hot it was burning my lungs. I thought I was going to die right there, and I reached my hand out in front of me and there was a fire engine that I grabbed onto. I banged on the side of the door and two firemen came out and picked me up, extinguished my pants and put a fire blanket over me, and by the miracle of god, this dozer came up and cleared a path for us. Reporter: Nicole has lost everything, but says she is fortunate to be alive thanks to the help of the brave firefighters. Do you know the status of your home? Do you know if it's still standing? Um, no. It's completely gone. It's just stuff, you know? I'm alive and I thought I was going to die multiple times. Reporter: Nicole like so many others, racing to help people. We have learned that more than 90 first responders have had their homes destroyed by this fire. They are still working around the clock even though, George, they have lost everything. Unimaginable stress. Well, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.