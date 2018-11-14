Exclusive 1st look as Monica Lewinsky speaks out on Clinton

ABC News has an exclusive first look at a new interview from Lewinsky for A&E in which she talks about the first time she met former President Bill Clinton and her regrets today.
6:48 | 11/14/18

Transcript for Exclusive 1st look as Monica Lewinsky speaks out on Clinton

