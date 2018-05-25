Explosion injures 15 at Toronto restaurant

Police are searching for two men suspected of detonating an IED at an Indian restaurant before fleeing.
1:31 | 05/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Explosion injures 15 at Toronto restaurant

