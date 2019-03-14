Transcript for FAA administrator explains data similarities between plane crashes

We're joined by the man running the FAA, Daniel Elwell. Mr. Elwell, thanks for joining us. Begin by describing that data that finally convinced you to ground the max 8. Tuesday night the raw data that was available at the very beginning of this tragedy on Sunday night and Monday morning was not matched with the lion air accident that happened five months ago. Boeing and a company called areon that operates the satellites that receive the data and the NTSB were able to refine the data points and to create a profile of the flight for its entirety and when we could see the refined data, it matched too closely to the lion air trajectory to discern or to figure that they weren't similar. Any sense yet of how long the planes are going to be grounded and what specifically do you hope to learn from the black boxes? So, we don't know how long the planes will be grounded. We have the black boxes have left Ethiopia. They did not have the capability to read the data from the boxes because of the damage. So they were flown to France. They are in France now and we hope to start getting initial data feeds from the boxes hopefully by the end of the day. Dallas morning news reporting pilots have been repeatedly complaining about the autopilot system on the plane for months. Why wasn't action taken earlier. These reports were thoroughly reviewed by our experts as they pertain to this incident and the lion air and they did not apply to the issues that we were I know you're working on a software fix. Any idea how long it will take for that to be in place? Well, the software fix is almost complete and we expect by the end of this month all the testing will be complete and we can authorize implementation of the fix by hopefully the end of the month. Mr. Elwell, thanks for your time this morning. You're welcome. Thank you.

