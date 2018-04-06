Transcript for Facebook mired in new privacy scandal

Now to that break headline about facebooker fire this morning over a new repo about the company Shari your information with apple, Microsoft and re. Our chief businessornt becca jarv is here with the des. A lot of people want to know thmog, Rebecca. Reporter: Absolutely, Amy. This is moreut privacy and questions around it surunding Facebook and accor to "The rkimes," bef Facebook was widely avalen your smartphones the social network formed partnips with 60 deviceakers like apple, microsoft,n and Samsung and thoseeatures let phone and tabletakers access users' personal inftion include things like relations status, political aning, and coming events and what'se troublingcording to report Facebook also letheseompanies access aer's friend's data without their direct consenter declaring they would no longer share that information with ird parties. One consult likened it to putting loc on the doors then gi yourriends the keyshat is fairly shocking S what is Facebook saying this morning about this new port. Overnight Facebook has in a blog post last night say that theompany has been winding wn thesetnershipsince April and THA these partners signed agrnt that prevent pele's Facebook information from being used for any other purpose than T re-create faceboike experiences, they alsoishe report that companies could access users' friendsormation without their permissio and their argument here is Thi whole thing started be febook was widely used. Over a decade agond they had to makes agreements with E partners in order to get it S that people could have it on T phones andablets. Wow, so they' dng the whole frienreport. They're saying,yes, exactly, that tver allowed auser's friend's data to behared with any of these partners. Sure there's more to come. A lot checking T phones. To the white Hou and new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.