Transcript for Facebook shuts down disinformation campaigns

Michael. George, now, new reports revealing Russia is already trying to meddle in our elections. Facebook moving to take down dozens of accounts posing as Americans but are actually originated from companies in our chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas is here with more. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: We're talking about accounts on Facebook and Instagram trying to influence voters. How do they do it? It's pretty simple. They pose as political or socially conscious groups and once you start following them they start pushing content to manipulate the way you think. President trump, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden seem to be the candidates they're focused on. This morning, Facebook saying they found evidence of Russia and other foreign actors including Iran trying to influence the 2020 election using social media. Facebook announcing they pinpointed and shut down four state-backed disinformation campaigns. A deeper dive done by the social media research firm graphika shows they creates memes or images some in support of president trump like this Instagram post from alleged fake users law.abiding.citizen and another consistently slamming Joe Biden and some of the Russian accounts Facebook says showed support for Bernie Sanders, like this one from bernie.2020, underscore on Instagram again taking shots at Joe Biden. Almost half the accounts claim to be in swing states, especially Florida. Just last week Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg touting changes the social media giant is undertaking. But in April admitting to George stopping altogether the spreading of political misinformation like what happened in the 2016 election would be impossible. So you can't guarantee it's not going to happen again. Well, what I can guarantee is that they're definitely going to try. That's what we see. So our job is to make the defenses stronger and stronger, to make it harder for them to do what they're doing. Reporter: Now, in reporting the story the most striking thing we found was the range of groups that are posing to be a part of, conservative groups, black activist group, gun rights, lgbtq and Christian accounts and one tip that our viewers can use to spot these on Facebook and Instagram, the grammar is off. The English is off. The hashtags are off. There's always a little subtle mistake. For instance they were attacking congresswoman ocasio-cortez, instead of putting #aok, it's oac. The thing that surprised us they're all over the map. Hopefully we learn something from 2016 and what happened then. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.