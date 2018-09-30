Transcript for FBI begins to investigate allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

Delighted to have you he real, reallyxcited forhis mor when we havlot of news. You're looking at video of rally ernight in west viia, ere he RIPD atfor treatment of supreme court nominee judge Brett kavana Hev the rally the prent assurereporters that the FBI will have qte ee rein to investigate the sexual assault allegations againsvanaugh. This,there are questi this mning about whether at is actuly true. And layers for a sec say she has bn contacted investigators. But mil avenattithe lawyer for third accer T D out to his client. We have team coverage. Georgestanding B we S with white ho coesra Palmeri. Who it the white house with the very latest. Tara, good morning. Reporter: Good ING. E to the I precting air of calm ab the new FBI investigation. Oncet on the stuattacked T dnd ended his nine. Hing thema thorough investigion, I actuathink, Wille a bless in disguise. Repor beforeing off for a rally inest Virginia, president trump embracing the fbiinvestigatn mbattled supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. I welcome whar the committee nts to because I'lling the UT Reporter: An inquiry he said S ssary ds ago. Conclusi, Y, evyt will be fine. West virgia ??? -- What eat song. How good is thatsong. R: -- The gloves kly coming off. Ee what's going on E this horblorrible group of radical Democrats. You see H right now. Eporter: Skiisan divide that erupted on thursd at the sate judiciary committee hearing vote for dge Kavanaugh lso a vote to reject the ruthless and outrageouctics of the Democrat pa Rorter: This, as the FBI ramps up its new investigation into kavan. Ts moving ickly withhe dead less than a week away. Lawys for Dr. Rd and anotherser, D Ramire co T news they have already contact other agts. Kathird accuse ck apparently not contted yet, according to her attorney, Michael avenatti. The present E wants the FBI to interview whoever they deem aprithe presidt em of leak Dr. Ford'letter about thalleged side T of diffent.I would LI to find out, as part of it, who leaked the Pers? Papers reporter: T president sts he wan THA free rein. It's not clear how broad the white house will allhe vestigation to Tara,nk you. For re on the I investigation, L bring in news contributor Steve Gomez, a former FBI us. Good morning. Thanu for have M Good morn absotely. As Tara just mentioned, twors have be contacted by thfbi. Afor the third says his client has not where es investiga from he, given the limits set going to start with the accusers. Be want to tk to the accu. Get the details of their allegation from there, they're going to go out and stt intervieng witnesses and trying corroborate their story or determine that their allegatybible. The fbias been gin just a week or lessactually te this high inigation. Can they realiically get done under that loomin deadline? Absolutely. The FBI is going to treais as the priority ligation for th one week period. And with thahey're goi T as many resources as possible. I expecthat they he a command center going on at FBI quarters. They havtiery field office. And TD every specialagent charge that every agent, analyst, professional support is ailable this period to go O and conduct the vestigation, people. Gather documents,onduct database checks. Whatev has to be done to get this done withinhe timeli hey H set, whi I week from WHE see. What could go wrong Kavanaugh Ng the investigation the possibility of new information coming to light but his senate testimy, which is a or maybe atements, during the senate testimony, or interviews that he had indihis mination O P nominations, ior backgrndhecks, the thatouproblem. Ether it ilejeopardy with some type of charge. Doesn't em truth you'll have senators that don't nt Specificallrding his king habits and things lik that. Wheny talk to these witnesses, whenhe F vestigators approach these witnesses, weeeady heard from some of them. Kavanah and Ford. Ified in fnt commte othersmitted swo testimo in T ftatements. What will FBI investigators be looking as they inrv these witnesses? They're going T T credibitey're gointo their past statements. Whether as done veally or in writtorm. They're G to deterne wh they haprov prusly match up with wt they're now telling them in the intervied as we have seen beforewhen re speakin an FBI agent, if you lie to the FBI, you could potentiay be charged. So, there's going be a higher level Esty, so to speak, byhe witness. Theye going toognize that they'rw speaking they have truthful. If they lie hem, they ulially be crg well. So it's going to be a very interesting dent with all of these interviews and the come fromse terviews. Steve Gomez, former F ect in charge.ank you so much four time. We appreciate it. Thank. A L of people curious sewhat thebi does fi. He used the term "Very interesting." Th be an understatement. Thanyou,whit. LE bring in ABC news chief anor Stephanopoulos, who Wil H "This week"eris morning. Good morning, sir. I'm the old on set. Well, feel BETT. I feel bettehank you so mug investigation is viewed as overly ricted by the whithouse, wt are the political ramification et's look the flip de rst. Let's say thathey get thrgh this week.they interview all the witnesses invoed.no new information comes up. Ink it' V like that judge kaugh becomes jce vanaugh. If they're only talking he twcuse the threether PEOP Dr. Ford said was at the party back in 1982, thens ryy that -- L they'll Ack with is, we can't determmuch more. Abouthat happened there. And that will be coirmed. On tther hand,f, for example, they ruled out talking anyone whhas had even of heavy drinking by judge vanaugh in his pas THA lead to questions abouw far the inveation went whether it was sficient to come up with questions. My guess is thl break down paan lines and likely ll not prevent him from becomingusaugh. The big, big question, will new infoatut? Think there are risks here to the s?the president talking about trying to find out who leaks Dr. Ford's confidential letter democratic senator Dianne Feinstein to the press. Who leaked letter. IST thinguld be damaging I think it's possible. It's notar that th will cof the inveation. I should S, but noly senator Feinstein denied the leak, as haserstaff. The journalist who got the leak says it dn't come from her staff. You have senalindsey ths morning. So interesting to watch his transfer he 2016 primaries, he wasitterly with then-candidate Donald Trump. Called hia Aald trump gave away Lindsey graham's telephone er on liveelevision. Noindsey gram, especially in T kavanau hearings, ted into peappublican ally for president what happened the?hat's a good question. You could say thaom combined with E Kavanaugh's testimony on the democrats,s what bht the publicans GE behind judge Kavanaugh. After what they thought W a morning for them te. Ford's testimony. I that quest Toda I'not it is exact he's become president trump's most reliab ay iom ways E closest iende te. E tle more tn weeks before the midterms. Any thoughn how thisould play when Vos? Early voting has alr begun.well, I think, one demos haven enthusiasm advante going intois. Fueled in great measure won. Th's likely I if judge Kavanaugh gets throh, thatld also enup energizing Republicans who H being kind to T that supreme court majority. It's unclear how it will play.I think itil big impact e,s make Thi show smarter. On this morning,eciate it. Tnk George goes one on one with two key mbers of T senate judiciy tee. Senatorsindsey gram and hirono.th Democrat from Hawaii plus, the powerhouse ndtable" baking Dow this historic, cataclysmic week in politics

