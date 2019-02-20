Now Playing: 2 potential suspects arrested in Jussie Smollett attack

Now Playing: The latest on the Jussie Smollet attack

Now Playing: Remains found of teen who may have been murder witness

Now Playing: FBI investigates Jussie Smollett in threatening-letter case

Now Playing: Record rain prompts flash flood fears in South

Now Playing: Major winter storm on the move

Now Playing: Cold case solved 46 years after girl's murder

Now Playing: Flight declares emergency after lightning strike

Now Playing: Huge storm system set to deliver snow, ice to Northeast

Now Playing: Senior dogs get married in their shelter to help get them adopted together

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race

Now Playing: New details in Kelsey Berreth case

Now Playing: Paddle boarders see close-up whales breach

Now Playing: Timelapse captures 'supermoon' over Rhode Island

Now Playing: Ex-NFL player killed over a parking spot in Colorado

Now Playing: The latest development in the Jussie Smollett attack

Now Playing: Close-up whale breach in Hawaii

Now Playing: Massive winter storm moving from west to east

Now Playing: New report on alleged attempt by Trump to influence investigators