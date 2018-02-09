Transcript for Federal investigators uncover elaborate gold scam that cost victims millions

newsws exclusive federal thorities W warning Americans to be on the for mers targeng them from over. Seniojustice correspondent Pierre Thomas takes inside authoriti say is onof the most INT scams they have ever seen. Yore going to see it unfold ghfore your es through videos Thero Isreal see W. Here's 400 kgs of gold. Reporter: That's the voice of a man called Nick using his ce phone toture his business trip to Africa. Like so many others, Nick fell for one T sophisticated and most scams u.slaw enforcement has ever S alley made possible hernment officials in Liberia. Ll startedith this man, Cassell kuoh who was introduced by allccounts, kh was a Liberian success story. The founderf O of ri eeoccer T he claimed he had access to lots of gold. Nick, a Bussman from Atlanta, was offered an oprtunity tonvest. Was it real? He e-mailed kuoh. He researched kuoh and then he flew to liria. In the offin beria. Reporter: Nick agreed to speak with us, but on th condition he not be identified. There nothing like going and seeing $100 million of gold. Th like it. I guess some people say heaven. Reporter: Kuoh is now in a U.S. Federrison. He talked th ABC news exclusively, telling us the key to H put on Forand so many othet they sees unbelievable. The setuis very big. To test the gold however they like. So they test all the gold. It's gold. It's pure gold. 96% purity.orter: Allhe clients dothey are told, is pay for any cost in taxes needed to export the gold out afriy can sell all over the world jumped in, but kuoh had a secret. The gd gold. It's the government's gold. Reporter: His family's mine didn't produce gold at Al so he said he piberian Vern officials to let him use ministry gold as a prop for There wervernment who were lived in th S Repor the websi was constantly being updated with new sts.reasons that clients nee just a little more to help keep the shipme anothersnafstoms, anotherertification required. So we have to creaew stories et new Mon. You're so deep you have got to O. That's when I borrowed, you , money anbrought inyou ow, some oer close friends tives. Repor Nick endeup losing it all. $6 million, $7 MI $$8 million. Does it run thegammit? These professional their diligenc it seems so legitimate. Rr: Meanwhile, kuoh beca rich man, living a of luxury. E ended nearly years agwhen federal authoredthe house he bought hamily in North Carolina. O one else W victimed by me no one else. I'm so sorry. This man can cr the drop of a dime for two or three days he woullike. This is how good he is. Orter: He S ded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. Story is cautious tale heoldt to us, hoping for a reduced sentence. He ended up getting nearly seven year prison anordered to pay $17 million in restitution. The liberianassy neversponded to request for comm for "Good morning America," Pierre Thomas, ABC news, wash tare -- they are tryino build future for their family. Legacy. What a mess. To set people. He was a Bussman too. He lost $7 million million. Incredible scam. Our thanks to Pierre thomthat report Coming up on "Gma," we'll

