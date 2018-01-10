Transcript for What we know about the FBI probe of Kavanaugh

And the FBI given that one week to investigate the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. Pierre Thomas has all the latest on what this probe will entail and who they will be interviewing. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. There is not much time. Only five days to complete the background investigation of judge Kavanaugh. With Democrats already raising questions about whether it's too narrow in scope. Under pressure in time restraints, the FBI on Sunday interviewed one of judge Kavanaugh's accusers. Deborah Ramirez spoke with FBI agents for a couple of hours, telling her graphic story claiming a drunken Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party at Yale university. A source tells us she provided a list of witnesses who might be able to corroborate her story. Two classmates claim Kavanaugh drank tot point of staggering. They have not been contacted by the FBI. Senator, isn't testimony about judge Kavanaugh's drinking in college if you are interviewing Deborah Ramirez, isn't that relevant? He has had six FBI background checks and been on the political stage for years. Reporter: Denying all allegations of sexual assault also says he was not an out of control drunk. I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out. Reporter: The investigation is also focusing on Christine blasey Ford who sparked the controversy. She said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while mark judge, a classmate, looked on. Judge said he has no recollection of the alleged encounter, but Dr. Ford has named at least six people who she believes were present at the party. This morning, it's unclear if the FBI has contacted these or other potential witnesses and what avenues they will be pursuing to corroborate Dr. Ford's allegations. One possible lead could be Kavanaugh's own calendars and this reference to a July 1982 that Kavanaugh listed and a number of people who were present on the night of the assault. They say the FBI was directed to focus on Ford and Ramirez. It's unclear if the board would need permission from the present to follow up on evidence gathered. Dr. Ford's attorney says she has not been contacted by the FBI, and Julie swetnick also says she has not been called. Another Yale classmate is telling "The New York Times" Kavanaugh is someone who drank excessively, sometimes becoming belligerent and aggressive in the process. He is in the middle of a white house controversy with questions about how much leeway the white house will give it to investigate.

