Federal investigation opened into Catholic sex abuse scandal

More
The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania in its investigation of abuse by priests.
2:22 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal investigation opened into Catholic sex abuse scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58607494,"title":"Federal investigation opened into Catholic sex abuse scandal ","duration":"2:22","description":"The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania in its investigation of abuse by priests. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/federal-investigation-opened-catholic-sex-abuse-scandal-58607494","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.