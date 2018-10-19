-
Now Playing: US Catholic Church leaders meet with Pope at Vatican
-
Now Playing: Cardinal resigns amid fallout from Catholic sex scandal
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Rachel Platten on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Rachel Platten performs 'You Belong' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Bondi Beach for mental health awareness
-
Now Playing: Federal investigation opened into Catholic sex abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: Pizza, rose and #MeToo: Why you should have this dinner conversation right now
-
Now Playing: Man jailed at age 11 for a murder he says he didn't commit speaks out
-
Now Playing: Lottery star shares nationwide excitement for record jackpot
-
Now Playing: Model Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner in intimate wedding ceremony
-
Now Playing: Kendall Jenner lashes out at TMZ after alleged stalker scare
-
Now Playing: New details in viral video of toddler left at doorstep
-
Now Playing: Mom, son accused of groping woman speak out
-
Now Playing: Man rescued after 2 days stranded in mineshaft
-
Now Playing: Rising rivers, drenching rain slam Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to close US southern border
-
Now Playing: Trump praises congressman who body-slammed reporter
-
Now Playing: Billion-dollar lotto fever sweeps the country
-
Now Playing: Take it from Ginger Zee: 'You don't have to have it all, all at once'
-
Now Playing: Your family will win Halloween with these Disney costumes