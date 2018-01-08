Fiery opening statements kick off Manafort trial

Prosecutors painted Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, as a liar who "knowingly filed false tax returns" in the first case brought to trial by special counsel Robert Mueller.
1:59 | 08/01/18

Transcript for Fiery opening statements kick off Manafort trial
We move to the trial O Paul fort who chaired president trump's campaign. This is T firstri inhe Mueller Ven. Kyra Phillips is there. We fiery opening statements from both sides yesterday. Reporter: Well, T. I mean the question -- the stakes arere high F manafort, no Quon, gege. But theyh for Bert Muell too. This is first case the special counsel has brought to muelle powerfulponse and take awayome of trs responsility to C it an aimless witch-nt. It is a up to courthou reputatio of bei a rocket docket. We say selection, opening ts compled and even heard from the witness. Filed falax returns, failing report tsf mlions of dollars that he made working for pro-ia/ukraini piticians and acced of hiding it in offshore and using it to bankro his lifestyle. Keep in nd, N mtion of collusion.we D expect to hea andmanafort knong that soowing nothg about rsian meddling intrump's presidential campaignanwew for months. Most of the evide will be documents buhe keywitness, once paumanafo close Collea Rter: That' right Rick Gates. Ar witness her and manafort's rmer businstn served a president's dep can leaded guy to cspiracy and the defense he's trying everything to save Ms and manafort put his tst in T person. He will probablyehend an day now and we'll Bo follow it. Ow to a N warning from face.

