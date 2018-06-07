Transcript for Fires rage at historic levels from California to Utah

Thank Y Amy. Now to those wildfires ragg out west. The number is grow at least active fires are ING. In Colorado alone. You see those mas flames there andabc's Clayton Sandell is on the ground and, Clayton, thousands of firefighters are battling thesemes this morning. Repr: That's right and this morning offic are warning that some hot, D weather could mean sy tough days ahead for firefighters. Northernifornia overnight a 5,000-acre bla burng structures and shutting down interstate 5. In Utah the dollar ridge fire destroying Hom so far.a thousand M threatened. In Corado north of aspen a -acre blaze that began at shooting range engulfed three home including one belonging to a volunteer firefighter. Flames are like 3 feet . Reporter: Andy and bill were hoping the home where they built 32 years of memories would spared At 12:30 you could still see the lights on in the house and when iameack at Thi morning -- No lights. It was on theground. It's gone it's just a ch reporter: To the south firefiters are making progress on Colorado's thirdargest wildfire ever. The spring creek fire charr 161 square miles, seven times the size of Manhattan. And twist throughhe smoke of another Colorado fire, this local sheriff overnight a he tells me roadblocks willta up until safe to let peo in. No wor onn that will be. Thanko much. As those fir rage, 30 min Americans in the southwest are onrt for excess heat making it even M challenging to contain the es. Ginger is tracking all of that. Good morning to you, ginger Good morning, Michael. Records could be brokeoday and thats other thing you can run . That would be a dust storm. You that crawling across near Chandler, Arizona. This is what iooks like inside when the monsoon moisture cothrough, it kicks up the dust another threat on top of thewildre, extremeeat and heat dome that settled I place will be the hottest ihe stretch but it is a very hot stretch itself. 111 Las Vegas, 112 Phoenix. These are actual air temperatures. Flag warnings up into the cascades because we have gusty winds to0 M per hour.even in the northern rockies we'll some of these wild conditions worsen going INT the weekend. Guys. Oh boy. Going to be a one. Gingthanks We turn to presidenttrump. That fieryly I Montana ovght where mocked

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.