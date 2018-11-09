Transcript for Florence targets Carolinas' coast as Category 4 hurricane

but do want to start withane floren.it is growing right now and T satellite video showing it from space. It is already aor ane heading straight for the Carol andak a look at this. Hurricane hunteracking this massive storm andhat's a lookat the center of it. So here's what we rig now. Florence I hurric wit top sustained winds of 140 mil per hour. Governor I Maryland, Virginia, north Caro and south Carolina havetates emergency. Mo a mil people are under evacuation ordersnd Na guard troops are on standby inhe affected areas. Tho evacuns areeady under and our team is spread ouoss the storm zo. We with ginger with the latest on the storm's good rning. Eporter: G I'll be headed STO zo but hav to show you this. It is stl more tn 900 miles to the south and east ofhe coast. It is moving -northwest. It H stained wds 140 miles per hour. I makes ldfall as a category 4 hcane O this current tr it could make history beiest category 4 to M land, F uncertainty is requogether meaning at Thea that we' watcng for lanall is even smr, remember, effects be muchader and that's why we see Wates from ceston through Myrtle Beach, surge and talking about inland but rob Marciano I'll be Heade there but folks think about head out good ason. Ty certaly are with R confident now grow, ginger, with torecast coming to this area there W a noticeable uptick in yesterday.you can blame these folks out rambling to fill gas tanksnd sandbags and clear the ses anything they may to curve pre and post the we talked T a number ofss owners onwoman, a brand-new business owner ho move heavy brand-new equiput into higher ground. Of course, there are countless nuers of and Har and marinas that W tossed ound like toys when Florence co tol were lining up to get theirts out to se and higher ground. The beach in E ar looking at theal F a storm of recordch had a storm surge of 15 ps feet. I'm maybe four or five feet above se level. These dunes may be another eight ore feet so you do they're ING to be threatened years ageyre protected by tune S de is brehed they will be flooded.beyond that isreenvillesound. Fear RIR S Thi place is surrounded by water and, youknow, snes like this up and down the Carol coastline, the ow county andin Virginia re areas Thate the sa scenaith water on both snd you loing at millioneople right now, maybeeith mandatory evacuations in ace. Michael, back over to you. Thank you very rob. D, you know, a lot of fds down there in middle thatright in T storm' path. Hopefullyryone getsutndsafely. Talkingut those, Der way north

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.