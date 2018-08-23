Transcript for How a Florida woman fought for her life to survive alligator attack

More shocking development. Thanks. There's B yet another alligator attack. 24-y ft for R life after the reptile grabbed a and draggeder underwatn a Florida lake and ABC's Victor Oquendo Joi us fromiami with how she survived.victor, goodning to you. Repter: Good morning, pa it has hned again. Another alligator attack. This woman somehow survi after Bein dragged under by her left a 11, what's the address. Hearn nando ke. Community park.attacked by a R. Reporter: Theall came in the middle of the night. A woman attacked by an alligator while swimming in Flo ke. S bleeding. M freaking out. Sorry. Reporter: Florida fish and wildlife says a five to six-foot alligator bit felicitie Marie ette and P H derwater. Gillette somehow fought it O and survived. Appers seen searching for the allir on lake hernand in CI county. Summer is nesting season for alligators which could mak more aggr. Days ago anoth Allor attack with a muchifferent ending for a woman on Hilton head island inth Carolina. 45-year-old Cassandra cline killed by anine-footigator while trying to pro her dog whilin along a lagoon. Per pet lived. Cline did not. A woman walking her dogs W pulled into a lake and killed by a oot alligator earlier. THA cau vtions in the water. Those splashes an alligator reacts to stinctivel it could be a fishing or a duck flapping alligator feeding. Reporr: These attacks on humans re. Can you try T punch an alligator in its snout O poke its eyes but keep a safe distance and alway B alert of bodies ofsh water.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.