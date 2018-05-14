Gas prices on the rise ahead of summer travel

More
The average price of gas is up to $3.69 per gallon which is on track to cost Americans an extra $38 billion in 2018.
1:28 | 05/14/18

Transcript for Gas prices on the rise ahead of summer travel

