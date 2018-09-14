-
Now Playing: Tracking the latest path of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: What it's like to live through Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: How much damage to expect from 40 straight hours of hurricane winds
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast as it makes landfall
-
Now Playing: Gas stations collapse in NC as Florence rages
-
Now Playing: Florence pummels NC coast, 365,000 without power
-
Now Playing: Gas explosions in MA area
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources
-
Now Playing: President Trump disputes Puerto Rico hurricane death toll
-
Now Playing: Tracking the latest with Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Many people scrambling to evacuate before the storm hits hard
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence's eye of the storm hours away
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence, the storm's first strike
-
Now Playing: Dozens of fires, explosions after suspected gas leak
-
Now Playing: Driver speeds around Missouri school bus
-
Now Playing: Deadly killing spree in CA
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart 'surprised and disappointed' on captor's release from prison
-
Now Playing: 'Humans must turn away from incivility,' friend of Botham Jean says at funeral
-
Now Playing: How the Waffle House Index helps FEMA during hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Your questions on Hurricane Florence answered