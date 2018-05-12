Transcript for George W. Bush chokes up during eulogy for father

Did funeral for George Herbert walker clutched a celebration of a former president and forever patriarch. We're gonna mission. Your decency sincerity and kind soul stay with us forever. So through our tears let us know the blessings. Of knowing and loving you. A great and noble man. The best father Sturm and her daughter get ahead. The Washington National Cathedral packed with dignitaries from the US and a bride. A chancellor a Kimi queen several presidents in the prince. President trump and First Lady maligning at an attendance after meeting privately with the bush family the day before. President trump tweeting this morning looking forward to dean with the bush family. He's he's not a funeral this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life he will be next. The impact of forty one's legacy evident by the number of Americans filing into the capitol rotunda to pay their respects. More than 42000. People some of them waiting for Al worse. He was one of guns and wanted to kind and who beat Creighton had yeah. In round 2 the cathedral Wednesday morning the president's casket traveling down Pennsylvania Avenue. Passing by the White House and crowns people gathering to greet the motorcade in the bitter cold. The former president now on the way to Houston where there will be a another service tomorrow before he is laid to rest in the family plot. And only rally ABC news Capitol Hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.