Transcript for Georgia gubernatorial race roiled by claims of hacking, voter suppression, racism

And president trump also weighed in from the sidelines on the race in Georgia, one of the nastiest political battles playing out in the country right now. Democrat Stacey Abrams would be the nation's first black female governor. She is facing off against Brian Kemp in a contest where there are questions about voter suppression, racism and now hacking. ABC's Steve osunsami is with us, and Steve, people are outraged. Reporter: They are saying there is evidence this happened. The Republican governor is accusing them of hacking into the state's voter registration system and he is even asking the FBI to investigate. In a late-in-the-game Sunday night, Brian Kemp joined on stage. I want to thank you for your huge endorsement in the primary. It made a big difference. Reporter: The president said that a vote for Kemp was a vote for him. Vote Republican. Reporter: But neither of the two made any mention of Kemp's explosive new charge that Democrats tried to hack the state voter rules. Kemp claims that the cyber tomfoolery happened Saturday night, but hasn't shared evidence so far. He is the current secretary of state responsible for supervising elections, and he is using calls from Jimmy Carter to resign. He said, we opened an investigation after receiving information from our legal team about failed efforts to breach the online voter registration system and my voter page. State Democrats are calling this a bold-faced lie. Hi. Reporter: Oprah Winfrey went door to door last week for Stacey Abrams. That is adding gas to the fire here. This is the magical Negro, Oprah Winfrey. Reporter: Over the weekend, racist automated messages were dialed into a number of Georgia homes. I see someone white women can be trucked into voting for. Reporter: Both campaigns have condemned the calls and calling them disgusting and denouncing them as unbridled hate and unapologetic bigotry. She is encouraging all Georgians to vote. I am just hoping that everybody who can will get to the polls. Reporter: If you believe the polls, this race is tied at this point. The FBI this morning is not confirming that they are actually looking into this, and they are offering no comment on this matter at this point. George? Okay, Steve. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.