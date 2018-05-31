Transcript for Girl makes history at National Spelling Bee

We are back with the nation spelling bee, more THA 500 kids going head-to-head. One is just 8 years old down to the finals now. Linzie Janis isollowing a the action. Good morning. Good morning. Entry rules means it is bigger and harder to win than ever before because there ndreds more cstants and orzers had T rely on a writtest to help narrow dn the finalists. I-o-n. Eporter: With over 500 contestants in the running, this year is the biggest bee ever. T-r-o-p-h-I-s-m. Correct. Reporte now just 4 tantsre. Aspirator. Correct. Reporter: Allng whatever it takes to avoid that dreaded . Concomitant. Yes. Oh. Reporter: 12-year-old at man -- man balakrishnan, his dad Bein 198 but it wasn't meant for him. Reagan misspelled the word laclava. But then history was made when she became O the fifth speller in the past 20 years weto return to competition after misspelling a word. Turns she spelled balaclava with a "K" which was a city in Ukraine. She wasn't told it was a homonym. All right. So she had a real grievance er grt she got back in. You Sae of those fun nts. E were a few contestants when they got the answer right they did the B, so those are some cute lighter moments. Ever watched one O theseou know how intenheare? Here we go. I ced it for many years onespn. They put themss under so much pressure. It was real funny. My mother was a former English R and inted king, ns,presidents, because I was at thpellingbee, I made it. I was somebo fin in her . All of you a home can catch the final roundt8:30 on ESPN. Winners here tomorrow on "Gma." Ook fward to that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.