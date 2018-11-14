'GMA' Hot List: Dierks Bentley celebrates his birthday

"GMA" is in Nashville with the country music star ahead of the CMAs, plus "Pickler and Ben" hosts Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron prepare to host "CMA Awards: All Access."
1:10 | 11/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Dierks Bentley celebrates his birthday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

