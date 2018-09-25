'GMA' Hot List: Sarah Sanders speaks out live on 'GMA'

Plus, Tim Tebow reveals that he listens to the "Moana" soundtrack in the gym, and the Philadelphia Flyers' new mascot, the "fuzzy orange creature," appears live on "GMA."
1:10 | 09/25/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Sarah Sanders speaks out live on 'GMA'
Here's your 62 hot lip from GMA today. When Roy Moore is accused from Bill O'Reilly is accused Roger Ailes is accused and Alan brick capitalized accuse the president consistently takes the side of me it's. Interesting that you say that it's a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Cory Booker. They love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them Al Franken wants his job in the senate and a number of other Democrats should have. The same type of spruce it's. What do you listen to of the did you know I'm a little bit calmer in the jammed thumb naturally kind of am so I'll listen. Softer stuff Frank Sinatra Adkerson Jose fan I think Davis shot put out by Guiding Light Lana. Police on the Internet was exploding over the Philadelphia Flyers knew it. Mascot we needed to know more making his first morning show appearance. That's straight what are you he isn't fun me. Aren't. Interviewing leave it to make it. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

