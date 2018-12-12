Transcript for Government braces for shutdown after tense WH meeting

Amazing, he was still able to carry it off. Bracing for a Christmas government shutdown after that oval office showdown where Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer had a no holds barred debate with the president over the border wall right in front of the cameras. Mary Bruce is there. Good morning. Reporter: Quite the scene, three of the most powerful people in Washington fighting it out with the press standing right there. We are now ten days away from a possible partial shutdown with hundreds of thousands of employees facing a potential furlough or having to work without pay and the two sides here are no closer to a deal and the president says he's willing to shut it down in order to get his border wall. It started off civil. But it didn't last. I think the American people recognize that we must keep government open. That a shutdown is not worth anything and that you should not have a shutdown. You'll have the -- Did you say trump -- You have a white house. You have the senate. You have the house of representatives. You have the vote. You should pass it. We do not have the vote. Reporter: He wants $5 billion to fund his border wall but the Democrats made clear that's not going to happen. Let me just say one thing, the fact is you do not have the votes in the house. Nancy, I do and we need border security. Nancy, we need border security. Reporter: The meeting devolved into finger pointing and frustrated expressions all playing out before the cameras. Chuck, we can build a much bigger section -- Let's debate in private, okay? Let's debate in private. Devoid, frankly of fact. Reporter: The president threatening to shut down the government if he doesn't get that funding for his wall. We shouldn't shut down the government over a dispute and you want to shut it down. You keep talking about it. The last time, chuck, you shut it down. No, no, no. You opened it quickly. I don't want to do what you did. 20 times you have called for I will shut down the government if I don't get my wall. I will take the mantel. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it. The last time you shut it down, it didn't work. I will take the mantel. Good. I'm going to shut it down for border -- But we believe you shouldn't shut it down. Reporter: Back here on the hill Pelosi told Democrats behind closed doors getting the president to admit he will own any shutdown was a big accomplishment and she had some pretty harsh words for the president saying his wall is, quote, like a manhood thing with him as if manhood can be associated with him. Pretty harsh critique from the democratic leader there. I'm sure it was a conversation that would be had behind closed doors further. Thank you very much. Now to president trump

