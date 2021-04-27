Growing number of lawmakers call for ban on Russian oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is joining U.S. senators in a video conference Saturday, as the White House resists calls from a growing number of lawmakers to ban Russian oil.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live