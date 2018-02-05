Transcript for Hero Southwest crew meets with Trump

Now to a hero's welcome for the crew that land the southwest plane after its engine broke apart in midair meeting with president trump Tuesday. This as the FAA orders thousands more engines to be inspected. Dared Kerley with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: That order from the FAA, a dramatic increase in the number of engines answer fan blades. It's evidence they don't know why they are cracking and breaking. And all this as the drama inside that southwest jet was the topic inside the oval office. Everybody, breathe. Reporter: Oxygen masks, a rapid descent, the crew of the southwest jet applauded on the ground and now the white house. Where's tammie? Good job. Reporter: Captain Tammy Jo Schultz and the crew who tried unsuccessfully to revive Jennifer Riordan were there. Schultz complimented for her cool demeanor and getting the jet on the ground. You drew from years of training and safety and knew how to land that plane. We ka lawsuit you and every member of this plane. Thank you very much. Reporter: The co-pilot too. Darren, great job, pretty good? He's excellent. That's what I hear. Reporter: The FAA increased the number of engine fan blades that need to be inspected. Tenfold increase and 3700 will have to be inspected and more often. It is not a fix but trying to prevent it from happening again, the fix is yet to be determined. The troubled southwest jet with a replacement engine has been back in the air flown to a Boeing repair facility outside Seattle. There was a lot of damage to the mucilage. That window popped out and the wing. It's all going to be repaired. This will be returned to service and folks will be sitting in the seats in the same aircraft that had the incident a couple of weeks ago. Probably a lot of nervous people. New fallout from the

