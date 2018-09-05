New high-tech solution to making phone calls

More
The new Google Duplex promises artificial intelligence so life-like it can make natural-sounding telephone calls for people.
2:39 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New high-tech solution to making phone calls

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55038202,"title":"New high-tech solution to making phone calls","duration":"2:39","description":"The new Google Duplex promises artificial intelligence so life-like it can make natural-sounding telephone calls for people.","url":"/GMA/News/video/high-tech-solution-making-phone-calls-55038202","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.