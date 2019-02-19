Transcript for Hiker rescued from quicksand amid snowstorm

Back now with the dramatic rescue of a hiker trapped in quicksand at Utah's Zion national park airlifted to safety after his girlfriend hiked for hours to get help. Gio Benitez is here with their story. Reporter: Temperatures on the trail were frigid reaching the low teens and had no cell phone reception. It was an area so difficult to get to it took hours to even find him and get him out. Now this morning, both are alive and thanking their rescuers. I didn't know if I would ever see her again either. Reporter: This morning a dramatic rescue caught on camera. He's on the move. Reporter: This is a snowy Zion national park in Utah and way down there, that little moving speck is a 34-year-old hiker trapped in quicksand with snowstorms looming overhead. A closer look at the spot where it happened. You can see the hole. Ryan Osmun and his girlfriend were so deep in the park they had no cell reception. After trying to free him she traveled three hours for help leaving Ryan with his leg ensnared in the sand. It was the hardest thing I've had to do, scariest thing. I didn't even know if I would be able to do that hike by myself. There was a couple of types I thought I might as well just turn back and we could just, you know, be together for the last moments. Reporter: Jessika getting the Utah department of safety to send their chopper. It would take hours to find Ryan, hours to free him and hours to help him recover in this tent before finally getting him out safely. The water was so cold I thought for sure I would lose my leg because it was -- there was no way she was going to get there fast enough to have people come get me out. Reporter: Quicksand is a soupy mixture of water and sand formed when water is trapped in sand and can't escape. If you fall in, the more you struggle, the faster you'll sink. So that 34-year-old is lucky he got out alive. When he walked up, he said I will be honest with you, you should be dead or unconscious right now. The rescue crew that saved me, there's not enough I could put in words of how grateful I am for them. I bet. Both Ryan and Jessika were treated for hypothermia and they had to treat his leg. That's one reason they stayed in that tent at the park for awhile. Thank goodness they are okay. Scary situation. Unbelievable. Thank you so much, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.