Transcript for Hillary Clinton speaks out on Monica Lewinsky

Let's turn to that backlash growing over Hillary Clinton's latest comments about Monica Lewinsky. She is defending her husband in a new interview saying there was no abuse of power in his affair with the then-intern. ABC's linsey Davis is here with the story. Linsey, she is also pushing back against those who say he should have resigned. Reporter: It happened 23 years ago, but because of the me too movement, Bill Clinton's political sex scandal is now under renewed scrutiny, but Hillary Clinton still standing by her man saying, he should not have stepped down from the presidency, pointing out that there was an investigation and that Monica Lewinsky, who was 22 years old at the time, was an adult. Reporter: This morning, Hillary Clinton is speaking out about whether her husband, former president Bill Clinton, should have stepped down over his affair with then-white house intern, Monica Lewinsky. Absolutely not. Reporter: In a television interview, the former first lady defending her husband. It wasn't an abuse of power? No. No. There are people who look at the incidents of the '90s and say that the president of the United States cannot have a consensual sexual relationship with an intern. She was an adult. Reporter: Also calling out president trump. Let me ask you this. Where is the investigation of the current incumbent against whom numerous allegations have been made? In which he dismisses, denies and ridicules. Reporter: Clinton famously stood by her husband after he was impeached for lying about his affair with Lewinsky 20 years ago. The me too movement now causing a re-examination of Lewinsky's relationship with the former president. The former intern turned anti-bullying activist calling her relationship with Clinton an abuse of power. She stormed off stage after she was asked if she received an apology. I'm so sorry. I'm not going to be able to do this. Reporter: The uproar comes in the wake of an interview with the former president taking a sharp tone saying he did not plan to apologize privately to Lewinsky because he had done so publicly. I never talked to her. I dealt with it 20 years ago plus, and the American people, two-thirds of them stayed with me. Reporter: But on "The late Show with Stephen Colbert," Clinton tried cleaning up his comments. It wasn't my finest hour, but the important thing is that was a very painful thing that happened 20 years ago, and I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family, to the American people. I meant it then. I meant it now. Reporter: Senator Gillibrand says he should have stepped down at the time. The president announced a tour right after the midterm elections. It's described as an up close and personal event with the couple, and I imagine they might get more of these questions. George?

