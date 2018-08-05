Homes, buildings destroyed amid Hawaii volcano emergency

The Kilauea volcano has been erupting for six straight days and has consumed at least 35 structures while nearly 2,000 people have evacuated the area.
2:40 | 05/08/18

Homes, buildings destroyed amid Hawaii volcano emergency

