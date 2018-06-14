Transcript for House prepares to vote on major immigration bills

To the immigration battle on capitol hill. The house preparing to vote or two major bills as debate rages over the administration's policy of separating families who cross the border illegally. Our chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas, he is near the border in Brownsville, Texas, at the country's largest licensed shelter housing undocumented immigrant children. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Michael, good morning to you. That shelter is just behind me. If it looks like a Walmart that's because that is what it used to be. It now houses boys from the ages of 10 to 17 years old. They spend 22 hours a day inside of that facility and for the first time we were part of a small group of journalists allowed inside. They are nearing capacity and space is running out. What do you want? Justice. When? Reporter: Several house Democrats joined protesters outside the customs and border patrol headquarters demanding an end to the trump administration's zero tolerance policy which has led to families being separated at the border. That's not right. That's not fair. We have to say something. We have to do something. Reporter: Even one of the president's biggest supporters breaking with him, evangelist Franklin graham. I think it's disgraceful, it's terrible to see families ripped apart and I don't support that one bit. Reporter: Overnight ABC news learning a change could be coming. House Republicans set to put two immigration bills to a vote. Dealing with border security, the wall and a possible path for dreamers. But also a provision prohibiting the separation of children and parents at the border. And so many people have been asking what happens to those children once separated from their parents? They're brought here to a facility where they're taken care of by the federal government. This is as far as our cameras are allowed to go. It says keep out, private property. It is so big it used to be a Walmart super center. This is what it looks like inside shot by the department of health and human services during a tour we took of the facility. This megashelter is nearly at capacity, close to 1500 boys 10 to 17 years old. Since may nearly 700 children have been separated from their parents. At this facility, children are allowed two calls a week and are allowed outside only two hours a day. From what we could see for the most part the shelter ser well staffed and the children are taken care of. There are a lot of actives to keep them occupied during the day. But one can only imagine, robin, what it is like at night when they are alone in the strange facility away from their parents, the average length of stay now at facilities just like this across the country is 52 days. 52 days away from their families and sometimes longer. All right, Tom, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.