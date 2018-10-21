Transcript for Huge jackpots up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries

We are going to make a turn to the lottery frenzy. We thought it was big yesterday. Today even bigger. No jackpot winner in last night's Powerball drawing as well. $2 billion up for grabs between the power ball and the mega millions. Marci Gonzalez is in los Angeles. Good morning. Whit, the lines are going to be long all across the country. No big winners in last night's power ball. The huge jackpots for both drawings are still up for grabs. Even though nobody won big, you still might want to check your tickets. There were some million and $2 million winners. Now everyone talking about the big money. That power ball jackpot rolls over. It is up to $620 million for Wednesday night's drawing. That's nothing compared to the megamillions. That up to $1.6 billion. That number so huge it doesn't fit on the machines. They're having to handwrite it in. You can see it right there. Again, the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. History. Officials telling us that number could get even bigger. Before Tuesday's drawing. This prize keeps rolling over in part because the odds of winning are so small. The odds are so small, whit. About 1-300 million of winning either jackpots. Put it into perspective, you have a better chance of having identical quadruplets. The chances are better of dying in a vending machine accident. You are also more likely to become a saint than to win either of these jackpots. Marsy, I've got my hands stuck in vending machines before. Does that mean I have higher odds? I think so. You're still living. You had to get that bag of funyuns didn't you?

