Transcript for Hurricane Dorian effects being felt in Florida

We want to get right to hurricane Dorian inching closer to the U.S. Mainland. Take a look at the satellite. Showing where the storm is at this hour. It is huge and it's still pounding the Bahamas before moving north. Hurricane conditions possible along Florida's coast as early as this afternoon. Take a look at the power it's packing. That is the second story of a home in the Bahamas. You see the waves lapping up slamming that house. As that storm heads for the east coast, states of emergency have been declared in five states from Florida to Virginia. At this hour hurricane Dorian is a category 3 storm with 10-mile-per-hour winds. We have team coverage all across the storm zone and ginger starts us off from Jupiter, Florida. Good morning, ginger. Good morning, Michael. We've already seen a gust south of us to 61 miles per hour this morning. Not because the hurricane is any closer, because it hasn't moved, but because the wind field has expanded. I'll explain all of this but it's still about 100 miles east-southeast of me. You can see on the satellite that 48 hours of torture that the Bahamas have gone through. That clear eye for nearly a full day. And then it starts to close up. It starts to weaken a bit but still battering the islands. What we felt here so far has felt like tropical storm force gusts and we hope this path sticks. It looks like it'll turn north later today. Still anticipated to do so through tomorrow you'll feel the impact, a tropical storm force along the coast of Florida but South Carolina and north Carolina could have a very close call when it comes to wind speeds and storm surge later this week so the worst part of the storm is staying out over the ocean with this we could see close to 70-mile-per-hour gusts today through tomorrow but close to even 77-mile-per-hour gusts up in south and North Carolina with piling of water and eventually more rainfall up there. Those could be big issues. Guy, this looks so similar to Matthew. I will explain that coming up in a bit but a lot of people asking how does this happen? Well, you have that steering ridge that kind of broke down and you say how is it going to move? You have that trough. That's going to allow it to move off to the north and east. We'll watch this track as we go through the rest of the week,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.