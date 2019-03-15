Those impacted by Theranos speak out

Breast cancer survivor Sheri Ackert received inaccurate blood test results from Theranos, and retired executive assistant Eileen Lepera lost $100,000 investing in the so-called revolutionary company.
03/15/19

