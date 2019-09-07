Transcript for Instagram makes changes to tackle bullying

We'll go to technology. Big changes coming to Instagram to tackle bullying head on. Our chief technology -- get that out, technology correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, you are here with the new look features they'll have there at Instagram. Yeah, that's right, Michael. There have been a lot of changes coming to Instagram and that's because bullying has become such an issue. About 80% of teens are plow using Instagram and more than half of them say that they've been bullied there. This is supposed to help with that. The it's forcing people to pause. If you type a mean comment in, it will immediately send this message saying are you sure you want to post this? Instagram says that it's run some early tests of the feature and found at least some people delete that negative comment instead of posting it. They change the comment. Now the second feature is called restrict and it's meant to help users quietly block bullies without having to report them. So once you restrict someone only that person will be able to see their comments on your post. They won't even be able to see when you're active on Instagram and when you've read their direct messages. This is really supposed to address the issues that teens face because tentimes that bully is also a bully in real life and teens are afraid to block people and to report them on the app because they know that can come back to hurt them in real life. The app is almost giving you a second chance, are you sure you wa to do this, so why is Instagram doing this. You'd love to say it's because they're all good people and want to support people being good and behaving well but ultimately this is also a business decision. It means people will feel safer and use the app and advertisers will advertise more of their money. All right. Same thing it goes back to every time. I'm glad they're doing it. It will help a lot of kids and it's great to have you back, by the way. That's right. So how is motherhood? I love motherhood. I really do. Isabelle, my daughter is amazing. She's awesome. You guys have been so great saying hello. Good to be home. Is she watching? Yes, she's definitely awake. I don't know if she's watching. She's beautiful. I saw the picture. I wanted to squeeze her cheeks. Welcome back. So good to be back. Major league baseball last

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.